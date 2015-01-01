|
Citation
R A, Jacob P, Vijay Sagar Kommu J. Clin. Child Psychol. Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38145900
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Anhedonia is a symptom complex currently linked to dysfunctional reward processing. Phenomenological studies capture anhedonia as a loss of hedonic and eudemonic pleasure. However, there is a lack of integration between neurobiological understanding and clinical phenomenology. This study used a qualitative method to explore the interplay of sociocultural contexts and individual factors associated with the evolution of dysfunctional reward processing in adolescents with depression and anhedonia.
Language: en
Keywords
adolescent; depression; reward; Anhedonia; pleasure