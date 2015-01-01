Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Anhedonia is a symptom complex currently linked to dysfunctional reward processing. Phenomenological studies capture anhedonia as a loss of hedonic and eudemonic pleasure. However, there is a lack of integration between neurobiological understanding and clinical phenomenology. This study used a qualitative method to explore the interplay of sociocultural contexts and individual factors associated with the evolution of dysfunctional reward processing in adolescents with depression and anhedonia.



METHODS: Ten female adolescents with a current or prior diagnosis of major depressive disorder were recruited from a public tertiary care child and adolescent psychiatry service. In-depth interviews were conducted, voice recorded, and transcribed verbatim. The transcripts were analyzed using Interpretative Phenomenological Analysis (IPA).



FINDINGS: The adolescents hailed from urban families. Educational stress and relational difficulties figured prominently. Amotivation was the most important subdomain of anhedonia affected. An integrated framework for understanding the evolution of anhedonia is presented. Five main patterns of dysfunctional reward processing emerged in our study: an overworked system, erroneous reward valuation, reward-effort imbalance, and diversion of the reward processing system for self-preservation.



CONCLUSION: There is a necessity to build robust theoretical models of the evolution of anhedonia, hence finding homogenous sub-groups, paving the way for person-centric interventions for anhedonia.

