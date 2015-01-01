SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Yadav S, Hong YR, Westen S, Marlow NM, Haller MJ, Walker AF. Front. Endocrinol. (Lausanne) 2023; 14: e1276336.

(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Research Foundation)

10.3389/fendo.2023.1276336

38144571

PMC10740161

BACKGROUND: Research focused on disparities related to mental health comorbidities, especially among emerging adults with diabetes, is limited. Identifying associated factors of disparities could inform policy decisions to make diabetes-related interdisciplinary care more accessible for vulnerable groups.

METHOD: Using data from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health (2015-2019), we examined disparities in presence of major depressive episode (MDE) and suicidal ideation among emerging adults with diabetes. Survey design-adjusted bivariate and multivariable logistic regression models were used for statistical analyses.

RESULTS: The study included 1,125 emerging adults (18-25 years old), with a history of type 1 diabetes (T1D) or type 2 diabetes (T2D). After controlling for sociodemographic and health-related characteristics, we found lower odds of having past-year major MDE for non-Hispanic Black (AOR, 0.42, p=0.032) compared to their non-Hispanic White counterparts. Females were 3.02 times more likely to have past-year MDE than males (AOR, 3.02, p=0.004). The odds of having past-year MDE were 1.96 times higher among individuals who identified as LGB (lesbian, gay, bisexual) (AOR, 1.96, P=0.038). There were no statistically significant disparities in suicidal ideation related to race/ethnicity, sex, education, and family income. However, individuals who identified as LGB had significantly higher likelihood of suicidal ideation than their heterosexual counterparts (AOR, 2.47, P=0.004).

CONCLUSION: Significant disparities related to MDE and suicidal ideation exist based on race/ethnicity, gender, and sexual orientation. Integration of a mental health professional into the multidisciplinary diabetes care team is critical for effective management of comorbid mental health conditions in younger patients with diabetes.


Language: en

Adolescent; Adult; Humans; Female; Male; Young Adult; Suicidal Ideation; suicidal ideation; *Sexual and Gender Minorities; mental illness; *Depressive Disorder, Major/epidemiology; *Diabetes Mellitus, Type 2/epidemiology; diabetes; disparity; LGBTQ; major depressive episode; Sociodemographic Factors

