Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Understanding the nuances of neuromuscular control is crucial in unravelling the complexities of developmental coordination disorder (DCD), which has been associated with differences in skeletal muscle activity, implying that children with DCD employ distinct strategies for muscle control. However, force generation and control are dependent on both recruitment of motor units and their firing rates and these fine details of motor function have yet to be studied in DCD. The purpose of this study was therefore to compare motor unit characteristics in a small muscle of the hand during low level, handgrip contractions in typically developing (TD) children and children with DCD.



METHODS: Eighteen children (9 TD vs. 9 DCD) completed a series of manual handgrip contractions at 10 ± 5% of their maximum voluntary contraction. High density surface electromyography was used to record excitation of the first dorsal interosseus muscle. Recorded signals were subsequently decomposed into individual motor unit action potential trains. Motor unit characteristics (firing rate, inter-pulse interval, and action potential amplitude) were analysed for contractions that had a coefficient variation of <10%.



RESULTS AND DISCUSSION: This study found few differences in average motor unit characteristics (number of motor units: TD 20.24 ± 9.73, DCD 27.32 ± 14.00; firing rate: TD 7.74 ± 2.16 p.p.s., DCD 7.86 ± 2.39 p.p.s.; inter-pulse interval: TD 199.72 ± 84.24 ms, DCD 207.12 ± 103 ms) when force steadiness was controlled for, despite the DCD group being significantly older (10.89 ± 0.78 years) than the TD group (9.44 ± 1.67 years). However, differences were found in the variability of motor unit firing statistics, with the children with DCD surprisingly showing less variability across contractions (standard deviation of coefficient of variation of inter-pulse interval: TD 0.38 ± 0.12, DCD 0.28 ± 0.11). This may suggest a more fixed strategy to stabilise force between contractions used by children with DCD. However, as variability of motor unit firing has not been considered in previous studies of children further work is required to better understand the role of variability in motor unit firing during manual grasping tasks, in all children.

Language: en