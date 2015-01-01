SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Dierickx S, Claes L, Buelens T, Smits D, Kiekens G. Front. Psychiatry 2023; 14: e1251514.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Media)

DOI

10.3389/fpsyt.2023.1251514

PMID

38144473

PMCID

PMC10748385

Abstract

Up to one in five emerging adults engage in non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI). Providing a better understanding of factors that differentiate between who engages in lifetime NSSI and who is more likely to engage in recent and clinically severe NSSI can provide meaningful information for prevention and intervention of NSSI. The present study (n = 669) considered NSSI lifetime engagement (no prior history of NSSI vs. lifetime NSSI), recency [past NSSI (>12 months ago) vs. recent (≤12-month) NSSI], and clinical severity among those with recent NSSI (subthreshold vs. DSM-5 NSSI disorder). The prevalence of NSSI disorder was 8.4% in emerging adults aged 18 to 26 years old. Higher anxiety levels were related to NSSI engagement, but only depressive symptoms and NSSI versatility were consistently associated with more recent NSSI and NSSI disorder. A stepped-care approach may be required in addressing NSSI among emerging adults.


Language: en

Keywords

non-suicidal self-injury; emerging adults; non-suicidal self-injury disorder; recency; severity

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print