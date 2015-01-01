Abstract

Up to one in five emerging adults engage in non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI). Providing a better understanding of factors that differentiate between who engages in lifetime NSSI and who is more likely to engage in recent and clinically severe NSSI can provide meaningful information for prevention and intervention of NSSI. The present study (n = 669) considered NSSI lifetime engagement (no prior history of NSSI vs. lifetime NSSI), recency [past NSSI (>12 months ago) vs. recent (≤12-month) NSSI], and clinical severity among those with recent NSSI (subthreshold vs. DSM-5 NSSI disorder). The prevalence of NSSI disorder was 8.4% in emerging adults aged 18 to 26 years old. Higher anxiety levels were related to NSSI engagement, but only depressive symptoms and NSSI versatility were consistently associated with more recent NSSI and NSSI disorder. A stepped-care approach may be required in addressing NSSI among emerging adults.

