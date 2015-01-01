|
Bentley A, Riutort-Mayol G. Front. Public Health 2023; 11: e1307841.
38145064
INTRODUCTION: The association between intimate partner violence (IPV) and mental health has been clearly established in the literature, however the differential associations between IPV type and mental health are less well understood, particularly in migrant groups who are at increased risk of both IPV and poor mental health. Under-studied and emerging forms of violence such as economic abuse and technology-facilitated abuse must be considered alongside more traditionally studied forms of IPV in order to fully understand the complex nature of violence. This study makes a novel contribution to the literature by assessing multiple forms of IPV including psychological, physical, sexual, economic and technology-facilitated IPV and their relationship with symptoms of depression and anxiety in migrant women, disaggregated by IPV type.
Language: en
Adult; Humans; Female; Spain; Cross-Sectional Studies; intimate partner violence; depression; Mental Health; anxiety; Bayes Theorem; *Intimate Partner Violence/psychology; *Transients and Migrants; cyber IPV; economic IPV; migrant women; Spain/epidemiology