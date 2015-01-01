|
Citation
Shi M, Zeng M, Jian T, Yu G, Genjiafu A, Zhang X, Guo L, Shang R, Zhou Z, Zhang T, Jian X, Kan B. Front. Public Health 2023; 11: e1309708.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Editorial Office)
DOI
PMID
38145083
PMCID
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: In January 2023, a rare event of collective inhalation paraquat poisoning occurred in Shandong, China. To analyze the clinical characteristics of an event of respiratory tract paraquat poisoning through inhalation.
Keywords
Humans; Dyspnea; Retrospective Studies; toxicology; *Lung Injury/pathology; *Paraquat; acute poisoning; case report; Lung/pathology; paraquat; respiratory