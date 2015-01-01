Abstract

BACKGROUND: Residential green spaces (RGS) are a crucial aspect of urban life, which provide residents with a positive living environment both for mental and physical well-being. However, extreme heat events caused by global warming and local urban heat island effects are threatening the public health of rapidly growing populations. This is especially true for mental health. Depression is a mental illness that can be impacted by extreme heat events, i.e., heatwaves.



OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to investigate the potential for residential green spaces (RGS) to alleviate depression by reducing heat stress sensitivity during extreme heat events.



METHODS: We conducted a literature review using scientometric analysis with CiteSpace to summarize existing research on the relationships between RGS, depression, and heatwaves. We proposed a conceptual framework for the relationship between RGS and depression, and that extreme heat events may be an important contributor to depression.



RESULTS: Our review found that RGS can provide ecosystem services that lower ambient temperatures through evaporative cooling, radiation reflection, humidity regulation, and shading. Different types of RGS, i.e., small green spaces, green roofs, green walls, and street trees, have varying cooling capacities. The mechanisms by which RGS alleviate depression during heatwaves involve green space composition, exposure, physical activity, social contacts, and cohesion. And we proposed a conceptual framework for the relationship between RGS and depression, and that extreme heat events may be an important contributor to depression.



CONCLUSION: We present a multidimensional RGS evaluation roadmap to inform green space design for reducing depression during heatwaves. Establishing RGS multidimensional evaluation can guide future research on leveraging RGS to build resilience against extreme heat and improve public mental health.

Language: en