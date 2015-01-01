Abstract

Disasters create a large amount of human needs. Health services in natural disasters are considered the main factor of human survival. The present study was conducted to determine the method of providing health services to at-risk groups during natural events such as earthquakes in 2022. This systematic review was conducted based on English and Persian studies published in Web of Science, Google Scholar, Scopus, Science Direct, and PubMed databases, as well as internal databases including SID, Magiran in the fields of title, abstract, and keywords such as natural disaster, earthquake, health services, mental health services, psychosocial support system, nursing services, relief, mental and physical health, and its MeSH equivalents with all of the possible combinations. Finally, 11 studies were identified as eligible among the 48 ones found in the initial search. To examine the quality of studies, the Joanna Briggs Institute (JBI) and STROBE evaluation checklists were used. Based on the results, 1834 studies were found after screening and investigating the inclusion criteria, among which 237 and 1549 were excluded due to repetition and unrelated titles, respectively. Then, 48 studies remained after reviewing their abstracts, resulting in including 11 in English (N = 10) and Persian (N = 1) from different countries during 2003-2020. The reviewed studies included semi-experimental and experimental (N = 5) and descriptive ones (N = 6). A large number of studies (N = 21) were related to providing services in the event of multiple disasters and were excluded. About 92% (N = 10) of the studies were conducted in English and more than 90% were related to providing services after the earthquake including providing mental health services (N = 6), the cognitive behavioral intervention (N = 3), rapid assessment of needs (N = 1), as well as mental health services and disaster education (N = 1). The vast majority of studies demonstrated improvement in psychosocial functioning, facilitation of children's normal development, and successful adaptive functioning with an intervention. Based on the results, mental health training affects more when local people are trained to assess the victims based on mental and psychological status. Earthquake is regarded as an opportunity that allows professionals to discover and introduce intervention combination modules to provide mental health services while helping victims who need emotional support and comfort. However, various types of services should be provided, especially in earthquake-prone areas before and after the earthquake in order to achieve a life with fewer complications and a higher quality considering the amount of trouble created by such disaster as a special condition.

