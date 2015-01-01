Abstract

Soccer is the most popular sport in the world, with an estimated 270 million people, or 4% of the world's population, currently playing.1 Soccer has recently enjoyed an elevated profile with the US women's national team competing in the 2023 World Cup. Meanwhile, there is regional excitement with Kansas City selected as a host city of the upcoming 2026 men's World Cup (logo left). Knee injuries, particularly ACL tears, are common in soccer and can lead to extensive time away from sport. Increasing emphasis is being placed on reducing soccer related injuries as well as improving outcomes when returning players back to competitive play.

Language: en