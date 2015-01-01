|
Dahal A, Shukla S, Chauhan B, Gyawali J, Thapa A, Budhamagar B, Mishra D. Oxf. Med. Case Rep. 2023; 2023(12): omad139.
(Copyright © 2023, Oxford University Press)
38145261
Pretilachlor is a herbicide that can cause clinical symptoms in people that are comparable to those of organophosphate poisoning when ingested. Given how closely it mimics the toxicity of organophosphate compounds, it presents a significant challenge to clinicians during management. The following cases were presented to the Emergency Department at Nepalgunj Medical College Teaching Hospital, Kohalpur, Banke, Nepal.
