Abstract

Street children are particularly susceptible to health-related adversities, including those resulting from substance abuse and child abuse. Information on street children is deficient in Sudan. This study provides basic data on characteristics, factors for leaving home, the pattern of child abuse and substance misuse among street children in Khartoum State, Sudan. This is a descriptive, cross-sectional, and community-based study. Data were collected through direct questioning of a sample of street children using a structured, standardized, and pretested interview-administered questionnaire. Two hundred and seventy-five (275) street children were interviewed. Most street children were males (83%). Of the interviewed children, 36.7% were illiterate, 66.1% had a single parent, and 36% did not recognize a home to return to. The commonest reported reasons for being on the streets were family conflicts and financial/economic difficulties (28.4 % and 27.5%), respectively. 89.1% of the children admitted to being substance abusers, mostly of glue (86.5%) and smoked tobacco (67.3%). Seventy-five-point three percent 75.3% of the children reported being subjected to a form of abuse, with physical and sexual abuse reported by 70.2% and 27%, respectively. Of the 74 children who reported sexual abuse, 49 were males (29% of males), and 25 were females (65% of females). The survey results are thought to guide further research and shape appropriate policymaking and coordinated interventions by concerned stakeholders, whether governmental or non-governmental.

Language: en