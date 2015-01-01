|
Martinie MA, Bordas B, Gil S. Scand. J. Psychol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Scandinavian Psychological Associations, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
38146075
Abstract
[[ SafetyLit note:The door-in-the-face technique is a compliance method commonly studied in social psychology. The persuader attempts to convince the respondent to comply by making a large request that the respondent will most likely turn down, much like a metaphorical slamming of a door in the persuader's face. The respondent is then more likely to agree to a second, more reasonable request, than if that same request is made in isolation. The DITF technique can be contrasted with the foot-in-the-door (FITD) technique, in which a persuader begins with a small request and gradually increases the demands of each request. -- Wikipedia]]
Language: en
Keywords
Door-in-the- face; implicit measure of affect; negative affect