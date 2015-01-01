Abstract

BACKGROUND: Concerns about increased suicidal attempts, especially by self-poisoning as a consequence of Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic have been raised worldwide.



AIM OF THE STUDY: This study aimed to evaluate the rate and pattern of suicide attempts and deaths by self-poisoning among patients admitted to Tanta University Poisoning Control Center one year before and following COVID-19 pandemic declaration in Egypt. It was conducted on the medical records of 3,200 poisoned patients, from March 2019 to February 2021. Demographic, toxicological data and patients' outcomes were collected.



RESULTS: During the pandemic year, 63.8% of total admitted patients alleged suicidal self-poisoning. Adults significantly decreased from 59% to 52.3%, while adolescents significantly increased from 34.6% to 41.7%. Monthly numbers of admitted suicidal self-poisoned patients significantly decreased during the lockdown but significantly increased from 7% to 26.5%, during the peak of the second wave of the pandemic as well as suicidal deaths (increased from 1.9% to 21.2%). Suicidal self-poisoning in females increased late in the pandemic year and suicidal self-poisoning deaths were significantly reported from rural areas (P = 0.025). The delay time was significantly longer, length of hospital stay was significantly shorter, intensive care unit admission rates and suicidal deaths were significantly increased during the pandemic year (P < 0.001, 0.026, <0.001, <0.001, respectively). Phosphides were the most commonly used poison for committing suicide and suicidal deaths during this year.



CONCLUSION: Psychological support should be directed to females and adolescents, especially from rural areas in Egypt to help reduce suicidal attempts and deaths by self-poisoning during any future pandemics and lockdowns.

