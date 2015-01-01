Abstract

BACKGROUND: Workplace aggressions on hospital workers is a very frequent and under-reported problem.



OBJECTIVE: The novel objective of our study was to analyze the number of workplace aggressions per hospital worker. Other objectives of the study were to analyze the management knowledge and interest in receiving training on aggressions by hospital workers.



METHODS: An anonymous survey was handed out among all professionals in a university hospital.



RESULTS: A total of 1118 anonymous surveys were collected. The responders declared that throughout their working life they had suffered some sort of verbal aggression in the hospital in 766 cases (68.5%) and physical aggression in 393 cases (35.2%). Multiple logistic regression analyses found higher risk of receiving physical and verbal aggression in the nursing category and in the Emergency, Critical Care or Psychiatry Units, and a higher risk of receiving physical aggression in women. The score on the level of personal knowledge regarding the legal, physical, and psychological management of aggressions (score 0-10 for each of the 3 aspects) was 2.91±2.68 in legal management, 2.97±2.77 in psychological management and 2.91±2.76 in physical management. The opinion about the interest of receiving training (score from 0 to 10) on the legal management of hospital aggressions was 8.90±1.72, on psychological management was 8.85±1.78 and on physical management was 8.88±1.78.



CONCLUSIONS: Workplace aggression on hospital workers mainly affects women, the nursing category and the Emergency, Critical Care or Psychiatry Units. Hospital workers showed little knowledge on the topic but a great interest in receiving training.

