SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lorente Ramos L, Rodriguez Lozano B, Barroso Morales ML, Rodríguez Perez D, Jiménez Sosa A, Hernández Cabrera NE, Mora Quintero ML, Rodríguez Gaspar M, Bustabad Reyes MS, Cueto Serrano MM. Work 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, IOS Press)

DOI

10.3233/WOR-220702

PMID

38143403

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Workplace aggressions on hospital workers is a very frequent and under-reported problem.

OBJECTIVE: The novel objective of our study was to analyze the number of workplace aggressions per hospital worker. Other objectives of the study were to analyze the management knowledge and interest in receiving training on aggressions by hospital workers.

METHODS: An anonymous survey was handed out among all professionals in a university hospital.

RESULTS: A total of 1118 anonymous surveys were collected. The responders declared that throughout their working life they had suffered some sort of verbal aggression in the hospital in 766 cases (68.5%) and physical aggression in 393 cases (35.2%). Multiple logistic regression analyses found higher risk of receiving physical and verbal aggression in the nursing category and in the Emergency, Critical Care or Psychiatry Units, and a higher risk of receiving physical aggression in women. The score on the level of personal knowledge regarding the legal, physical, and psychological management of aggressions (score 0-10 for each of the 3 aspects) was 2.91±2.68 in legal management, 2.97±2.77 in psychological management and 2.91±2.76 in physical management. The opinion about the interest of receiving training (score from 0 to 10) on the legal management of hospital aggressions was 8.90±1.72, on psychological management was 8.85±1.78 and on physical management was 8.88±1.78.

CONCLUSIONS: Workplace aggression on hospital workers mainly affects women, the nursing category and the Emergency, Critical Care or Psychiatry Units. Hospital workers showed little knowledge on the topic but a great interest in receiving training.


Language: en

Keywords

Aggression; violence; workers; hospital; health care professionals; workplace

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print