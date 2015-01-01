Abstract

BACKGROUND: The hazardous material release has frequently occurred worldwide. As a respiratory stimulant and a toxic substance, ammonia has numerous adverse effects on human health.



OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this study was to evaluate the human vulnerability and toxic effects of both chronic and acute respiratory exposure to ammonia.



METHODS: This study was conducted in an ice factory. Ammonia reservoirs were selected as the danger center. The scenarios were evaluated from the perspective of the worst-case. The Emergency Response Planning Guidelines 1-3 was used to predict the dangerous concentrations in acute exposure. The probability of human vulnerability was estimated using the Probit model. PHAST 7.2 software was used to model consequences. As a measure of chronic exposure to ammonia, NMAM 6016 was used. A respiratory symptom questionnaire developed by the American Thoracic Society was used for collecting respiratory symptom histories.



RESULTS: The ERPG3 level or concentration of 750 ppm was found at a distance of 617.71 and 411.01 meters from tanks, respectively, as a result of a rupture in reservoir 1 over a period of two halves of the year. It was found that the highest probit values for tank 2 at distances of zero, 25, 50, 75, 100, 125, and 150 meters were 9.55, 5.92, 5.47, 4.82, 4.23, 3.56 and 2.96, respectively. The prevalence of pulmonary symptoms, which include coughing, dyspnea, phlegm, and wheezing, was 28%, 19%, 15%, and 26% in the chronic exposure group.



CONCLUSION: In the event that an ammonia reservoir ruptures catastrophically, it may cause human injury at ERPG-2 or ERPG-3 levels.



RESULTS revealed that exposure to this substance can impose many pulmonary symptoms on the respiratory system of workers in industries. In order to reduce the vulnerability of humans to potential release scenarios, control measures must be implemented. Also, preventive and mitigation measures can be designed to enhance safety and resilience against the release of hazardous materials.

Language: en