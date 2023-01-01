Abstract

This study examined the mediating role of affiliation with delinquent peers (ADP) and the moderating role of closeness to parents in the relationship between impulsivity and perpetration of indirect aggression. Arab female adolescents in Israel (aged 12-21; N = 404) completed a self-report questionnaire. The mediation-moderation model was examined after controlling for intersectional factors related to the females' unique social locations in Arab society. The study found that 66.1% of the girls had perpetrated at least one indirect act of aggression at least once during the past month. Moreover, most reported agreement with at least one item that examined their closeness to their father and mother (75.7% and 77%, respectively). The results also showed that the direct effect of impulsivity on perpetration of indirect aggression against others became significant after including the mediation factor (ADP). Finally, for high closeness to parents, the association between impulsivity and ADP was positive and significant, whereas it was insignificant for medium and low closeness. The findings highlight the importance of operationalized as parent-closeness to parents, child communication skills, boundary setting, and monitoring, which may decrease the tendency of adolescents to perpetrate aggression. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).

