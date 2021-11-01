Abstract

Background. Public safety personnel (PSP) are frequently exposed to psychological trauma through their work. Evidence shows that worker's compensation claims for work-related psychological injuries are on the rise for PSP. Occupational therapists increasingly provide return to work (RTW) services for this population.



PURPOSE. To explore the therapeutic practices and personal experiences of occupational therapists working with PSP who have work-related psychological injuries.



METHOD. This mixed methods descriptive study included a chart review of available occupational therapy client records from 2016 to 2020 for PSP with work-related psychological injuries from two Ontario companies. Additionally, a web-based self-report survey for Ontario occupational therapists providing RTW services to this same population was available from November 1, 2021 to June 1, 2022.



FINDINGS. The chart review included 31 client records and the online survey was completed by 49 Ontario occupational therapists. Therapists commonly provided services in clients' homes, workplaces, and communities, and focused on functional activities. The evidence base drawn on by therapists was not always occupation-based. Barriers to RTW included challenges with interprofessional collaboration, stigma, and the COVID-19 pandemic. Implications. Occupational therapists are commonly working with PSP with work-related psychological injuries and have the opportunity to contribute to the evidence base for occupational approaches to RTW.

Language: en