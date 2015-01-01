Abstract

Sports participation among adolescents is increasing, offering numerous health benefits and exposing them to the risk of sports-related injuries. This paper aims to understand that the prevalence and risk factors associated with these injuries are crucial for effective injury prevention and the overall well-being of adolescent athletes. This systematic review synthesizes the existing literature on sports-related injuries in adolescent athletes. A comprehensive search was conducted, yielding 11 relevant studies. The studies were analyzed to determine the prevalence of injuries and identify associated risk factors. A qualitative synthesis of the findings was performed. The included studies collectively highlight the significant burden of sports-related injuries among adolescent athletes, with prevalence rates ranging from 34.1% to 65%. Specific risk factors associated with these injuries include body mass index (BMI), physical activity patterns, age, gender, sport type, previous injuries, and training practices. Obese adolescents, those engaged in excessive weekly practice hours, younger athletes, and females were found to be at higher risk. Certain sports, such as soccer and American football, exhibited higher injury rates. Sports-related injuries in adolescent athletes are a multifaceted issue influenced by various factors. Tailored injury prevention strategies are essential, considering the specific needs of adolescent athletes in different sports and age groups. Interventions should encompass physical and educational components, emphasizing proper warm-ups, protective equipment use, and injury prevention education. Longitudinal studies and standardized injury reporting systems are needed to monitor injury trends and evaluate prevention strategies effectively. This systematic review contributes to our understanding of sports-related injuries in adolescent athletes and underscores the importance of evidence-based injury prevention efforts.

Language: en