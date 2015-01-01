Abstract

This paper presents a dataset related to the performance of the Ten Meter Walking Test, a test to allow locomotor capacity in different research and clinical settings. One of the most important parameters to measure is the gait speed during a path of ten meters. The data available in this dataset consists of accelerometer, magnetometer, and gyroscope data acquired with a mobile device in a waistband. The experiments were performed two times by 109 individuals (30 males and 79 females) in different senior residences in the Fundão municipality (Portugal). The dataset includes 208 samples because the sensors reported some failures. The acquisition of the sensors data allows the creation of a technological method for the automatic measurement of features related to the Ten Meter Walk Test, promoting patient independence in measuring their physical health status.

Language: en