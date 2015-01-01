Abstract

The study aims to present an update of a forensic accounting of the numbers and demographics of migrants found deceased in the Evros region of Greece encompassing the years 2015-2022. Compared to data from 2000-2014, this update reflects the increasing number of border-related deaths in the region, as well as the changing demographic trends of the migrants who perish crossing the Greek-Turkish border. Specifically, this study documents a broadening of locations from which migrants originate, an increasing diversity of migrant death locations, and a shift in leading causes of death. This update provides an important forensic accounting of the unique humanitarian crisis occurring along the Greek-Turkish land border while also providing additional context for the global migration crisis. The data presented in this study offers insight to other forensic stakeholders impacted by the global migration crisis as to what factors contribute and detract from identification rates and can help stakeholders make informed policy decisions.

