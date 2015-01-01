Abstract

The changing landscape of family structures over the last decades has led to a growing need to investigate its impact on children's well-being. This study examined differences in mental health among children from different family compositions and how these differences may be affected by familial socioeconomic status (SES). Data were collected within the LIFE Child study. Participants included 2828 children aged 3-17 years raised in traditional families, stepfamilies, or single-parent families. Mental health was measured using the Strengths and Difficulties Questionnaire (SDQ (behavioral strengths and difficulties)) and the KIDSCREEN-27 questionnaire (quality of life). Linear regression analyses were applied to examine associations between family structure, SES, and mental health outcomes. Children from single-parent families exhibited worse mental health outcomes than those from traditional families across all domains of the SDQ and the KIDSCREEN-27. Children from stepfamilies showed significantly higher Total Difficulties scores (B = 1.29 and 1.42), with 3- to 10-year-olds displaying higher scores in the Hyperactivity & Inattention (B = 0.61) and Peer Relationship Problems (B = 0.36) subscales, and 11- to 17-year-olds showing higher Conduct Problems (B = 0.31), Emotional Symptoms (B = 0.58), and a worse Parent Relationship scores (B = - 1.82) than children from traditional families (all p < 0.05). After controlling for SES, several associations between family structure and mental health lost significance, while others persisted, particularly among older children. To promote mental health in non-traditional families, interventions should address socioeconomic disparities while also investigating factors contributing to the direct impact of family structure on mental well-being.Trial registration The LIFE Child study is registered on clinicaltrials.gov (No. NCT02550236).

Language: en