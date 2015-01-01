Abstract

PURPOSE: To describe our institutional experience and results in the surgical management of multiligament knee injuries (MLKI).



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Retrospective series of MLKI consecutively operated on at a single, level I Trauma Center. Data on patients' baseline characteristics, injuries, treatments, and outcomes were recorded up to one-year follow-up. Recorded outcomes included the Tegner-Lysholm Knee Scoring Scale (TLKSS), return to work, and patient satisfaction.



RESULTS: MLKI incidence was 0.03% among 9897 orthopedic trauma admissions. Twenty-four patients of mean age 43.6 years were included in analysis. The mean Injury Severity Score was 12.6. Five patients presented with knee dislocations and six had fracture-dislocations, two of them open fractures. There was one popliteal artery injury requiring a bypass and four common peroneal nerve palsies. Staged ligamental reconstruction was performed in all cases. There were seven postoperative complications. The median TLKSS was 80 and, though patient satisfaction was high, and dissatisfaction was largely restricted to recreational activities (only 58.3% satisfied). Seventeen patients returned to their previous employment.



CONCLUSIONS: We found a high aggregation of fracture-dislocations secondary to road traffic accidents. One in four patients experienced complications, particularly stiffness. Complications were more common in cases involving knee dislocation. Most patients had good functional results, but 25% were unable to return to their previous work, which demonstrates the long-lasting sequelae of this injury.

