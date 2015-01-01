|
Dolan H, Taylor-Piliae R. J. Adv. Nurs. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38146788
AIMS: Inpatient falls among older adults are a relentless problem, and extant inpatient fall prevention research and interventions lack the older adults' perspectives and experiences of their own fall risk in the hospital. Theory-guided research is essential in nursing, and the purpose of this paper was to describe the process of developing a theoretical framework for a phenomenological nursing study exploring older adults' lived experiences of being at risk for falling in the hospital.
Language: en
older adults; concepts; Health Belief Model; inpatient falls; phenomenology; theoretical framework