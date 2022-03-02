Abstract

BACKGROUND: There is growing recognition of the importance of sex and gender differences within falls literature, but the characterization of such literature is uncertain. The aim of this scoping review was to (1) map the nature and extent of falls literature examining sex or gender differences among older adults, and (2) identify gaps and opportunities for further research and practice.



METHODS: We used a scoping review methodology. Eligible studies included participants with a mean age of ≥ 60 years and study aims specifying falls and either sex or gender concepts. MEDLINE, Embase, CINAHL, Ageline, and Psychinfo databases were searched from inception to March 2, 2022. Records were screened and charted by six independent reviewers. Descriptive and narrative reports were generated.



RESULTS: A total of 15,266 records were screened and 74 studies were included. Most studies reported on sex and gender differences in fall risk factors (n = 52, 70%), incidence/prevalence (n = 26, 35%), fall consequences (n = 22, 30%), and fall characteristics (n = 15, 20%). The majority of studies (n = 70, 95%) found significant sex or gender differences in relation to falls, with 39 (53%) identifying significant sex differences and 31 (42%) identifying significant gender differences. However, only three (4%) studies defined sex or gender concepts and only nine (12%) studies used sex or gender terms appropriately. Fifty-six (76%) studies had more female participants than males. Four (5%) were intervention studies. Studies did not report falls in line with guidelines nor use common fall definitions.



CONCLUSION: Sex and gender differences are commonly reported in falls literature. It is critical for future research to use sex and gender terms appropriately and include similar sample sizes across all genders and sexes. In addition, there is a need to examine more gender-diverse populations and to develop interventions to prevent falls that address sex and gender differences among older adults.

