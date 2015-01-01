Abstract

Although researchers seek to understand psychological phenomena in a population, quantitative research studies are conducted in smaller samples meant to represent the larger population of interest. This systematic review and quantitative synthesis considers reporting of sociodemographic characteristics and sample composition in the Journal of Abnormal Psychology (now the Journal of Psychopathology and Clinical Science) over the past 3 decades. Across k = 1,244 empirical studies, there were high and increasing rates of reporting of participant age/developmental stage and sex/gender, low but increasing reporting of socioeconomic status/income, and moderate and stable reporting of educational attainment. Rates of reporting of sexual orientation remained low and reporting of gender identity was essentially nonexistent. There were low to moderate but increasing rates of reporting of participant race and ethnicity. Approximately three-quarters of participants in studies over the past 3 decades were White, while the proportion of participants who were Asian, Black or African American, American Indian or Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander, or Hispanic/Latino was much lower. Approximately two-thirds of participants were female, with this proportion increasing over time. There were also notable differences in the proportion of study participants as a function of race and sex/gender for different forms of psychopathology. Basic science and theoretical psychopathology research must include sociodemographically diverse samples that are representative of and generalizable to the larger human population, while seeking to decrease stigma of psychopathology and increase mental health equity. Recommendations are made to increase sociodemographic diversity in psychopathology research and the scientific review/publication process. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en