Abstract

Driving under the influence (DUI) remains an important threat to public health in the United States, and a substantial literature has evaluated the effectiveness of state-mandated penalties. Researchers have overlooked accelerated use of obscured fees and surcharges levied by local and state court systems added to penalties in the past 15 years. We present data regarding DUI penalties for offenders with a blood alcohol content (BAC of 0.08) and the fees and surcharges attached to them in Minnesota, Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Iowa, and variation in these within Wisconsin at four BAC levels. In all states, surcharges and fees exceed penalty fines substantially. Variation within Wisconsin is also meaningful. Our data suggest that opaque costs in state court systems add a substantial financial burden to DUI penalties, particularly for those with lower incomes. An appraisal of the deterrent role of these added costs is warranted.



Keywords: Ethanol impaired driving

Language: en