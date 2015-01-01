|
Citation
Barnett NP, Haikalis M, Meisel MK, Merrill JE, Jones RN, Rosen RK, Carey KB, Orchowski LM, Bradley K. J. Stud. Alcohol Drugs 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Alcohol Research Documentation, Inc., Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey)
DOI
PMID
38147112
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Excessive alcohol use is very prevalent among young adults, and consequences of drinking are often observed by witnesses. Understanding the circumstances under which witnesses of risky alcohol use help others, and whether they perceive these circumstances as an opportunity to engage in bystander intervention are important, but valid measures of these constructs are needed. The current study is a psychometric evaluation of the Exposure to Hazardous Drinking in Others (EHDO) scale and a single item indicator of Perceived Alcohol-Related Bystander Opportunity (PARBO).
Language: en