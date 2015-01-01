|
Citation
|
Yeates S, Korner A, McLean L. J. Trauma Dissociation 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38146918
|
Abstract
|
Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID) is a highly disabling diagnosis, characterized by the presence of two or more personality states which impacts global functioning, with a substantial risk of suicide. The International Society for the Study of Trauma and Dissociation (ISSTD) published guidelines for treating DID in 2011 that noted individual Psychodynamically Informed Psychotherapy (PDIP) was a cornerstone of treatment. This paper systematically reviews the evidence base for PDIP in the treatment of adults with DID according to the 2009 Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) guidelines. Thirty-five articles were located and reviewed: seven prospective longitudinal publications, 13 case series and 15 case studies.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adults; Review; Dissociative Identity Disorder; Individual Treatment; Psychodynamic Psychothera[y]