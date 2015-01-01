Abstract

The factors influencing popular adolescents to defend victims require further exploration, particularly concerning their traits and the desire for higher peer status. In this one-year longitudinal study, 2464 Chinese adolescents (48.50% girls, Mage = 13.40 years, SD = 0.61) were investigated to examine the relationship between peer-nominated popularity, manipulative traits, desired popularity, and defending behaviors. The results revealed that peer-nominated popularity had a positive predictive effect on Chinese adolescents' defending behaviors. Furthermore, this longitudinal association was accentuated by desired popularity and manipulative traits in girls but was not in boys. Specifically, popular girls with high desired popularity demonstrated a higher likelihood of engaging in defending behaviors compared to other girls. These findings carry significant implications for understanding the influencing factors behind peer status and adolescents' defending behaviors.

