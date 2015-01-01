|
Kiefer R, Peterson R, Orchowski LM. Violence Against Women 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38146200
Studies suggest that actively fighting back against an attacker is effective in decreasing the severity and completion of a sexual assault, yet little is known about the factors that contribute to women's confidence in fighting back. Accordingly, the present study examines correlates of college women's self-efficacy in resisting unwanted sexual advances (N = 650).
Language: en
college women; resistance self-efficacy; sexual victimization