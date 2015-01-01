SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

O'Brien JE, Trumbell JM, O'Brien AJ, Fischer C. Violence Against Women 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10778012231222490

38146199

While the importance of including vulnerable populations in research is widely acknowledged, the differential effects of COVID-19 on vulnerable populations necessitated thoughtful participant recruitment. This research note describes one team's attempt at conducting a longitudinal, mixed-methods study during the COVID-19 pandemic with women in the perinatal period who had experienced intimate partner violence. Initial recruitment strategies are provided, as well as the ways in which those initial efforts necessitated revision and redesign. Lessons learned are offered, including ways these strategies may be adapted for other similarly vulnerable populations in the context of a community-level trauma.


COVID-19; recruitment; research note; vulnerable populations

