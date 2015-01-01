Abstract

BACKGROUND: Weather and climate disasters are responsible for over 13 000 US deaths, worsened morbidity, and $1.7 trillion in additional costs over the last 40 years with profound racial disparities.



OBJECTIVES: This project empirically generated items for a novel survey instrument of household hazard vulnerability with initial construct validation while addressing racial bias in the data collection process.



METHODS: Cognitive interviews facilitated understanding regarding the performance of drafted survey questions with transdisciplinary expert panelists from diverse US regions on unique hazard/disaster/event items. To prevent representation bias in data collection, those with Black and/or African American racial, biracial, or multiracial identities were over-sampled. Interview video recordings were qualitatively analyzed using thematic and pattern coding.



RESULTS: A cognitive process mapped to themes of disaster characteristics, resources, individual life facets, and felt effects was revealed. We identified 379 unique instances of linked terms as synonyms, co-occurring, compounding, or cascading events. Potential for racial bias in data collection was elucidated. Analysis of radiation exposure, trauma, and criminal acts of intent items revealed participants may not interpret survey items with these terms as intended.



CONCLUSION: Potential for racial bias exists relative to water dam failure, evacuation, external flood, suspicious packages/substances, and transportation failure. Hazard terms that were not interpreted as intended require further revision in the validation process of individual or household disaster vulnerability assessments. Several commonalities in the cognitive process and mapping of disaster terms may be utilized in disaster and climate change research aimed at the individual and household unit of analysis.

