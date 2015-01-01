|
Omelchenko MA, Zinkevich AS, Vares AY. Zh. Nevrol. Psikhiatr. Im. S. S. Korsakova 2023; 123(12): 83-92.
(Copyright © 2023, Media Sphera)
38147387
OBJECTIVE: To study the phenomenon of impulsivity, its components and aggression in patients at risk for schizophrenia at the stage of remission after the first depressive episode. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Forty-eight male patients (mean age 19.4±2.9 years) with the first depressive episode (ICD-10 F32.1, F32.2) with attenuated positive, negative and/or disorganized symptoms were examined. According to the severity of impulsivity, the patients were divided into the clinical group (n=26) with pathological impulsivity and the comparison group (n=27) without it. The control group consisted of 41 mentally healthy young men, students of higher education of 1-3 courses, (mean age 19.7±1.6 years). HDRS, SOPS, SANS, Barratt Impulsiveness Scale (BIS-11) and Buss Perry Aggression Questionnaire (BPAQ) were used. Statistical analysis was carried out using the Statistica 12 software.
Adolescent; Adult; Humans; Male; Health Status; Young Adult; aggression; adolescence; *Aggression; *Schizophrenia; depressive episode; early stages of mental disorders; Impulsive Behavior; impulsivity; Patients