Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To study the phenomenon of impulsivity, its components and aggression in patients at risk for schizophrenia at the stage of remission after the first depressive episode. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Forty-eight male patients (mean age 19.4±2.9 years) with the first depressive episode (ICD-10 F32.1, F32.2) with attenuated positive, negative and/or disorganized symptoms were examined. According to the severity of impulsivity, the patients were divided into the clinical group (n=26) with pathological impulsivity and the comparison group (n=27) without it. The control group consisted of 41 mentally healthy young men, students of higher education of 1-3 courses, (mean age 19.7±1.6 years). HDRS, SOPS, SANS, Barratt Impulsiveness Scale (BIS-11) and Buss Perry Aggression Questionnaire (BPAQ) were used. Statistical analysis was carried out using the Statistica 12 software.



RESULTS: The differences between the clinical group and the comparison group were determined by the total score of the subscale of general symptoms of SOPS at admission (53 [41.75; 56] and 45.5 [41.75; 51.25], respectively) (U=187.5; p=0.037) and at discharge (28 [19; 37] and 25 [17.75; 29.25] points respectively) (U=166.5; p=0.012), according to the total HDRS score at admission (35 [31; 38] and 29 [26; 34.25]) (U=191.0; p=0.046). In the clinical group, the motor component of impulsivity and the factor of general impulsivity on the BIS-11 correlated with the severity of aggression on the BPAQ (r=0.395, p<0.05 and r=0.635, p<0.05, respectively). Significant differences were revealed in the clinical group depending on the presence of negative symptoms on the corresponding SOPS subscale according to the total BPAQ score (p=0.01). Correlation analysis showed numerous connections: positive between the total aggressiveness score and the duration of depression (p<0.05), negative between the factors of self-control, consistency, attention, and total scores on the SANS and SOPS (p<0.05).



CONCLUSION: We identify the differences in the structure of impulsivity in patients at risk of developing schizophrenia at the stage of remission after the first depressive state, the comparison group and the control group, as well as the relationship of impulsivity factors with individual clusters of psychopathological disorders.

Language: ru