Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To investigate the associations of OPRM1 gene rs179971, OPRK1 gene rs6473797 and DCC gene rs8084280 polymorphisms with non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) characteristics and motivations in adults. MATERIAL AND METHODS: A pilot sample included 28 adult patients with history of NSSI (89.3% (n=25) women, median age (Q(1)-Q(3)) - 23 (21.25-25) years). Most patients (78.6%, n=20) had a diagnosis of bipolar disorder. NSSI characteristics and motivations were assessed using the Inventory of Statements about Self-Injury (ISAS) scale. The Childhood Trauma Questionnaire (CTQ) was used to control for childhood trauma - one of the most important environmental factors associated with NSSI. The Baratt Impulsivity Scale (BIS) and the Buss-Perry Aggression Questionnaire (BPAQ) were also used to assess impulsivity and aggression, respectively. RT-PCR was used for genotyping, a genetic effect was assessed using the dominant model. Mann-Whitney U-test, Pearson χ(2)-test and multiple linear regression were used for statistical analysis.



RESULTS: Carriers of the minor G allele of OPRM1 gene rs1779971 had a higher level of aggression assessed by BPAQ (p=0.02). The minor C allele of OPRK1 gene rs6473797 was associated with an increase of the subjective importance of "Affect regulation" (B=2.23; CI 95% [0.39-4.06]; p=0.022) and "Anti-dissociation" (B=3.31; CI 95% [0.18-6.44]; p=0.039) motivations, whereas the minor T allele of DCC gene rs8084280, on the contrary, was associated with a decrease of the importance of "Affect regulation" (B=-1.74; CI 95% [-3.30 - -0.18]; p=0.032). Moreover, this effect was found after adjusting for diagnosis, sex, age, and the presence of childhood trauma.



CONCLUSIONS: To our knowledge, this is the first study on the association of genetic markers with NSSI motivations. The results of this pilot study demonstrate that OPRK1 and DCC gene polymorphisms can determine differences in motivations for self-harm, however, these results require confirmation in large samples.

Language: ru