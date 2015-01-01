|
Schascheck KGII. Belmont Law Rev. 2023; 11(1): 38-90.
(Copyright © 2023, Belmont University College of Law)
After Bruen, the prevailing assumption was that the Second Amendment framework shifted radically for all gun laws. Courts throughout the country have already invalidated key gun safety statutes while applying the new test. However, such holdings fail to grapple with the full weight of Second Amendment doctrines. A proper application of the doctrine in toto will result in no significant changes to the constitutionality of the vast majority of gun laws after Bruen.
