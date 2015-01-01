Abstract

Violence against women persists globally, transcending intersecting backgrounds, such as race, gender, socio-economic status, education, and ableness. The reality remains that women across diverse intersections continue to endure various forms of violence. According to a nationwide study, 30 % of women experience intimate partner violence during their lifetime in Mongolia. The present research adopts an intersectional lens to comprehensively address the survival experiences of Mongolian women who had lived through intimate partner violence. In-depth semi-structured interviews were conducted with 21 participants recruited through purposive sampling, most of whom had ended a relationship involving intimate partner violence. Thematic analysis was used to identify patterns and themes among survival experiences. Although women's experiences varied, intimate partner violence confronted them with the dilemma of maintaining or going against traditional values, including family unity when seeking protection (and safety) for themselves and their children. The women's survival experiences included a combination of building a sense of community and rebuilding a sense of self, while self-contentment was achieved when the women ceased to blame themselves. This study highlights a critical shift in mindset and behavior by investigating the survival experiences of women who defy social norms, prioritizing family unity over personal well-being. Recognition of survivors' efforts to cease self-blame and seek support signifies a crucial advancement in the survival process. The findings suggest a positive trend toward self-empowerment and a willingness to access the necessary resources and support systems. From a practical standpoint, these findings advocate for strengthening current interventions that empower survivors to challenge norms, cease self-blame, and actively seek assistance.

