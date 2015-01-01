SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Sanchez-Garciaguirre A, Najera S, Portillo EM, Field CA. Alcohol (Hanover) 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/acer.15253

PMID

38148672

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Past research suggests that self-regulation, which refers to one's ability to manage behavior, and social support are related to alcohol use. Additional research suggests that social support may serve as a precursor to self-regulation and health promoting behaviors. This study sought to determine whether self-regulation may have an indirect effect on the association of social support with protective drinking behaviors and alcohol problems.

METHODS: A random sample of students at a Hispanic Serving Institution were selected to complete an online survey, which included sociodemographic questions, the Multidimensional Perceived Social Support Scale, the Short Self-Regulation Questionnaire, the Protective Behavioral Strategies Scale, and the Rutgers Alcohol Problem Index. Undergraduate students (n=192) who reported drinking in the last month were included in the analysis.

RESULTS: A path analysis using Mplus 8 was conducted to investigate the relationships between social support, self-regulation, protective behavioral strategies, and alcohol-related problems.

RESULTS indicated that self-regulation had a significant indirect effect on the relationship between social support with protective behavioral strategies and alcohol-related problems.

CONCLUSIONS: The results of the current cross-sectional study results suggest that a viable hypothesis in future longitudinal studies is that self-regulation may be a mechanism by which social support increases protective behavioral strategies and reduces alcohol problems. Future research should assess both the mediating effects of self-regulation between social support and drinking outcomes as well as potential moderators, such as ethnicity, in a longitudinal study.


Language: en

Keywords

Social Support; Alcohol Problems; Hispanic College Students; Protective Drinking Behaviors; Self-Regulation

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print