Fahey KML, Cservenka A, Peltier MR, Mereish E, Dermody SS. Alcohol (Hanover) 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
38149357
BACKGROUND: Sexual minority women (SMW) use alcohol at higher rates and experience greater alcohol-related harms compared to their heterosexual counterparts. Evidence from observational studies suggests minority stress (i.e., stress experienced due to marginalization in society) is an important risk factor among SMW, yet there is a lack of experimental evidence to establish the direct causal role of minority stress on their alcohol use. The current pilot study adapted the preexisting personalized guided stress induction paradigm to examine how minority stress is related to stress response (assessed via subjective measures and salivary cortisol) and mechanisms of alcohol use (craving, demand, and risky decision-making) in SMW.
Language: en