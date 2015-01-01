Abstract

The Korean Working Conditions Survey (KWCS) is a state-approved statistical survey that has been conducted by the Occupational Safety and Health Research Institute (OSHRI) every 3 years since 2006 to monitor changes in the working conditions of Koreans. This cross-sectional national survey involves a sample of 50,000 employed people aged 15 or older. KWCS measures various working conditions through > 130 survey questions, including questions regarding working hours, labor intensity, work-life balance, degree of exposure to risk factors, and subjective health status. Professional survey interviewers visit households and conduct face to face interviews. KWCS provides data and statistics for occupational safety and health polices and research in Korea. Furthermore, OSHRI holds academic conferences every year, awards high-quality academic papers, and supports researchers using data. Microdata is publicly available through the OSHRI website (https://oshri.kosha.or.kr).

