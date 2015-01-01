Abstract

BACKGROUND: Women are the primary caregivers of children in palliative care. Research has shown that the presence of intimate partner violence at home exacerbates the vulnerability of the caregiver. Current statistics indicate a high prevalence of violence in Mexico present in the intersectionality between intimate partner violence and the role of the primary caregiver. This study aimed to describe the frequency of intimate partner violence among primary palliative caregivers at the Hospital Infantil de México Federico Gómez.



METHODS: We conducted a cross-sectional and prospective study with convenience sampling; no sample calculation was performed. All female primary caregivers of children in the palliative care unit were invited to participate. The Scale of Violence and Index of Severity of Violence was used as the measuring instrument.



RESULTS: One hundred women participated in the study by submitting their survey in a designated mailbox. No sociodemographic data or patient diagnoses were collected. The frequency of intimate partner violence was 28%, of which 16% were considered severe cases. Women reported psychological violence (36%), sexual violence (23%), and physical violence (22%).



CONCLUSIONS: Almost one-third of female primary caregivers of pediatric patients at the Hospital Infantil de México Federico Gómez have been victims of some form of violence by current partners. This study highlights a previously unreported problem and opens the door for studies to correlate intimate partner violence among primary caregivers and the quality of life of children in palliative care.

Language: en