Citation
Cruz-González CI, Guadarrama-Orozco JH, Peláez-Ballestas I, El Din-Ismail-Paz EF, Castilla-Peón MF, Romero-Mendoza M, Romero-Guadarrama J. Bol. Med. Hosp. Infant. Mex. 2023; 80(6): 339-344.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Hospital Infantil de México Federico Gómez, Instituto Nacional de Salud)
DOI
PMID
38150715
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Women are the primary caregivers of children in palliative care. Research has shown that the presence of intimate partner violence at home exacerbates the vulnerability of the caregiver. Current statistics indicate a high prevalence of violence in Mexico present in the intersectionality between intimate partner violence and the role of the primary caregiver. This study aimed to describe the frequency of intimate partner violence among primary palliative caregivers at the Hospital Infantil de México Federico Gómez.
Language: en
Keywords
Intimate partner violence; Cuidadores primaries; Cuidados paliativos; Pacientes pediátricos; Palliative care; Pediatric patients; Primary caregivers; Violencia de pareja