Abstract

Shift work is associated with circadian misalignment, which causes sleep loss, impairs performance, and increases the risk of accidents. Shorter, more frequently shifting watch schedules, widely used in industries such as maritime operation, defense, and mining, may mitigate these risks by reducing shift length and providing sleep opportunities for all workers across the biological night. However, the effects of frequently shifting work on sleep and performance still need to be clarified. The current study investigated the vigilance, sleepiness, and sleep patterns of fifteen participants who lived in a controlled and confined laboratory that mimicked a maritime environment for 14 d following a simulating frequent shift schedule. The results of psychomotor vigilance tasks (PVT) suggest that this shift schedule may lead to an accumulation of vigilance detrimental across watch days, with both reaction speed impairment and error growth. Furthermore, the circadian phase significantly affects PVT performance, with the afternoon shift section showing relatively better performance. Overall, more working hours per day resulted in poorer PVT performance. As the shift progressed, total sleep duration reduced slightly, and wake after sleep onset (WASO) increased. Sleep during the biological night was generally longer than sleep in the daytime. Less on-watch time was linked to longer overall sleep duration. Additionally, although the subjective sleepiness obtained by the Karolinska Sleepiness Scale (KSS) varied insignificantly across days, the KSS score was negatively correlated with PVT performance. This research can serve as a foundation for developing countermeasures to mitigate frequently shifting schedules' potentially detrimental effects and safety risks.

