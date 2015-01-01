Abstract

Falls remain the second leading cause of injury-related deaths worldwide; therefore, longstanding practical fall-prevention efforts are needed. Falls can also lead to a reduction in independence and quality of life among older adults. Fall-prevention research has found that early prevention promotes a prolonged independence. However, it remains unknown which intervention is most beneficial for early prevention and how these interventions should be implemented for long-term effects. In addition, the present and future burden on social and healthcare services contributes to a gap in needs and requires an evidence-based fall prevention. Research suggests that strength, balance, and functional training are effective in reducing falls and fall-related injuries. Such training could greatly impacting independence. Fear of falling and strategies for managing falls are the suggested components to be included when evaluating fall-prevention programs. Thus, the preservation of physical functions is highly relevant for both independence and quality of life. It also contributes to psychological and social well-being, which are important factors for enabling individuals to stay at home for as long as possible. To meet future challenges associated with the expected increase in the older population, older adults should be viewed as a golden resource. With assistance from professionals and researchers, they can learn and gain the ability to institute fall-prevention programs in their own environments. These environments are primarily beyond the responsibilities of the healthcare sector. Therefore, programs comprising current knowledge about fall prevention should be developed, evaluated, and implemented with older adults by using a "train-The-trainer" approach, where a natural collaboration is established between civil society and/or volunteers, healthcare professionals, and researchers. For sustainable and effective fall-prevention programs, a co-design and early collaborative approach should be used in the natural environment, before social and healthcare services are required.

Language: en