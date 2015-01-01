Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To examine preseason Sport Concussion Assessment Tool 5 (SCAT5) performance of adolescent sport participants by environment (in-person/virtual), sex, age, concussion history, collision/noncollision sport participation, and self-reported medical diagnoses.



DESIGN: Cross-sectional.



SETTING: Canadian community and high-school sport settings.



PARTICIPANTS: Three thousand eight hundred five adolescent (2493 male, 1275 female, and 37 did not disclose; 11- to 19-year-old) sport participants.



ASSESSMENT OF RISK FACTORS: Sport Concussion Assessment Tool 5 administration method (in-person/virtual), sex (male/female/unreported), age (years), concussion history (0/1/2/3+), collision/noncollision sport participant, and self-reported medical diagnoses [attention deficit disorder or attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, headache/migraine, learning disability, and psychiatric disorder (ie, anxiety/depression/other)].



OUTCOME MEASURES: Preseason SCAT5 outcomes including total number of symptoms (TNS; /22), symptom severity score (SSS; /132), Standardized Assessment of Concussion (SAC; /50), and modified Balance Error Scoring System (mBESS; /30).



RESULTS: Multiple multilevel linear or Poisson regression complete case analyses adjusting for clustering and robust standard errors, with β-coefficients (95% CI) back-transformed to indicate an increase/decrease in SCAT5 subdomains when relevant for clinical interpretation. Virtual (V) performance was associated with fewer symptoms reported [TNSDifference V-IP = -1.53 (95% CI, -2.22 to -0.85)], lower SSS [-2.49 (95% CI, -4.41 to -0.58)], and fewer mBESS errors (IP) [-0.52 (95% CI, -0.77 to -0.27)] compared with in-person. For every one-year increase in age, more symptoms [TNS = 0.22 (95% CI, 0.01-0.44)], higher SSS [0.52 (95% CI, 0.01-1.06)], higher SAC [0.27 (95% CI, 0.15-0.38), and poorer balance [mBESS = -0.19 (-0.28 to -0.09)] were observed. Differences between males and females were also seen across all SCAT5 outcomes. Individuals reporting any medical diagnosis or 3+ concussion history also reported more symptoms (TNS) and higher SSS than those who did not.



CONCLUSIONS: Administration environment, sex, age, concussion history, and medical diagnoses were associated with SCAT5 subdomains and are important considerations when interpreting the SCAT5 results.

