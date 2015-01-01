Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study explores the impact of coronavirus disease (COVID) pandemic-related social distancing measures on the incidence of inpatient aggression at a public psychiatric hospital Methods: Data was gathered from the hospital's unusual incident (UI) database for the time period ranging from January 1, 2015, to December 31, 2020. Based on the implementation of major social distancing measures, March 6, 2020, was set as a cutoff time point to categorize aggressive events into pre-COVID and post-COVID groups. Data was analyzed using Chi-square tests and general linear modeling. The p-value was set at ≤0.05.



RESULTS: After the implementation of social distancing measures, there was a decrease in the absolute number of inpatient aggressive events from 15.0/week to 12.6/week (mean difference: 2.4/week, p=0.032). However, this decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in hospital census. There was a decrease in the proportion of seven-day and 14-day post-admission aggressive events by 5.4% and 12.1%, respectively. Concurrently, there was a 4.9% increase in recurrent aggression. Emergency psychiatric medication administration and the use of physical restraint decreased during the COVID-19 pandemic.



CONCLUSION: Consistent with previous results, this study reports a decrease in the incidence of inpatient aggression during the COVID-19 pandemic. Social distancing measures can be utilized as a tool to decrease the incidence of inpatient aggression and the use of physical restraints.

