Akram S, Sah Swarnakar A, Lodeiro M, Jalil A, Majeed A, Mukhtar F, Akram F. Cureus 2023; 15(11): e49440.
38149167
OBJECTIVE: This study explores the impact of coronavirus disease (COVID) pandemic-related social distancing measures on the incidence of inpatient aggression at a public psychiatric hospital Methods: Data was gathered from the hospital's unusual incident (UI) database for the time period ranging from January 1, 2015, to December 31, 2020. Based on the implementation of major social distancing measures, March 6, 2020, was set as a cutoff time point to categorize aggressive events into pre-COVID and post-COVID groups. Data was analyzed using Chi-square tests and general linear modeling. The p-value was set at ≤0.05.
Language: en
social distancing; covid-19; inpatient aggression; physical restraints; state psychiatric hospital