Abstract

Based on previous empirical evidences and theoretical framework, sleep problems and non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI)/suicidal behavior may bidirectionally related to one another. However, this still needs to be examined through longitudinal research. Moreover, the mediating mechanisms accounting for their potential bidirectional relations have yet to be fully investigated. This study thus aimed to evaluate whether sleep problems and NSSI/suicidal behavior promoted each other directly or indirectly through the mediating roles of emotion regulation difficulties (ERD) and externalizing problems. A total of 1648 Chinese adolescents (48.12% boys; M(age) = 13.69; SD = 0.82; Age range = 11-16 years old at T1) completed self-report measures on 3-time points across 1 year. Cross-lagged panel models were used to examine the focal longitudinal associations.



RESULTS revealed a predictive effect of sleep problems on NSSI and a positive bidirectional relation between sleep problems and suicidal behavior. Moreover, sleep problems exerted an indirect effect on NSSI through ERD, and vice versa. Additionally, both ERD and externalizing problems served as mediators in the pathway from suicidal behavior to sleep problems. This study disentangled the differential mediating roles of ERD and externalizing problems in the longitudinal associations between sleep problems and NSSI/suicidal behavior, which may help provide a more holistic theoretical framework through which to precisely identify key targets for early prevention and intervention of sleep problems and NSSI/suicidal behavior in adolescents.

