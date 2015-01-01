|
Citation
|
Yang J, Zhao Y. Eur. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38150149
|
Abstract
|
Based on previous empirical evidences and theoretical framework, sleep problems and non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI)/suicidal behavior may bidirectionally related to one another. However, this still needs to be examined through longitudinal research. Moreover, the mediating mechanisms accounting for their potential bidirectional relations have yet to be fully investigated. This study thus aimed to evaluate whether sleep problems and NSSI/suicidal behavior promoted each other directly or indirectly through the mediating roles of emotion regulation difficulties (ERD) and externalizing problems. A total of 1648 Chinese adolescents (48.12% boys; M(age) = 13.69; SD = 0.82; Age range = 11-16 years old at T1) completed self-report measures on 3-time points across 1 year. Cross-lagged panel models were used to examine the focal longitudinal associations.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescents; Emotion regulation difficulties; Externalizing problems; Non-suicidal self-injury; Sleep problems; Suicidal behavior