Abstract

Deaths due to external causes, mainly suicide, are a severe public health problem in Brazil. Evidence shows that the tendency to impulsive behavior is exacerbated after alcohol consumption. The relationship between alcohol and suicide is poorly described in the medical literature. The study aims to analyze the relationship between victims' blood alcohol levels and suicides in some municipalities in Greater São Paulo, Brazil. We reviewed the data from the medical records of 805 necropsies performed at the Medical Legal Institute of Sao Paulo in Franco da Rocha, Brazil, from 2001 to 2017. The manner of death was established based on the result of police inquiry. Deaths due to suicide (n=41) were selected for the study. Descriptive statistics and Student t-test was applied when appropriate. The variables studied were sex, age, suicide mechanism, and blood alcohol level (BAC). In all cases we could not determine how much time the deceased consumed alcohol before suicide. Of the individuals analyzed, 85.36% were male, and 14.64% were female. The most prevalent age range for males was between 18 and 23 (19.5%). For females, it was between 12 and 23 years (33.2%). Most suicides (48.78%) were due to hanging, followed by self-poisoning (22.08%) and firearms (17.1%). 38 victims (92.68%) presented a positive BAC, over 0.3 mg/dl. The higher levels were in the group of suicide by hanging (2.3 mg/ml). Thus, alcohol intoxication is common among suicide victims, and it can contribute to the fatal outcome as a risk factor. Further studies are necessary for a better comprehension of the effect of alcohol on suicide victims.

Language: en